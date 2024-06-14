Man arrested in Timmins area faces charges of murder, attempted murder: OPP

June 14, 2024 at 17 h 48 min
The Canadian Press
A man sought by police in a homicide investigation is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder after being arrested earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police say they found the body of 30-year-old Marcel Thoma in a wooded area in Egan Township on May 23, after he had been reported missing a few days earlier.

Police say Thoma’s death was deemed a homicide and officers were looking for a man as part of their investigation.

They say officers arrested a suspect in an area east of Timmins, Ont., on Wednesday, after there was an exchange of gunfire that resulted in an OPP officer being shot.

OPP say that officer is in stable condition and expected to recover, and Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating what happened.

Police say the 43-year-old man arrested has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

