Man arrested in Toronto streetcar stabbing, victim and suspect didn’t know each other

September 11, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on September 11, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say they’ve arrested and charged a man after a stabbing on a downtown streetcar that involved two people who did not know each other.

Police say they responded to the stabbing that took place on the streetcar in the area of Dundas Street West and St Patrick Street shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

They allege a 55-year-old suspect and the victim were arguing when the altercation turned physical, at which point the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police say the victim’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect, who had fled, was arrested in the area by police.

The 55-year-old man faces charges that include aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say the suspect was set to appear in court on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

