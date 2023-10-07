Man arrested on attempted carjacking-related charges had just made bail: York police

October 6, 2023 at 20 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man arrested on attempted carjacking-related charges had just made bail: York police

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police in York Region say a man they arrested in an alleged carjacking attempt had been released on bail on unrelated charges just moments earlier.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man with no fixed address walked from the Newmarket, Ont., courthouse to the nearby intersection of Eagle Street West and McCaffery Road.

They allege the man approached a female while she was in her driveway and demanded her car keys, but she refused and called police.

Investigators allege the man then stole a landscaping truck down the road, and when officers tried to stop him the man hit several police vehicles.

The man is facing charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, break and enter with intent, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,246.07, up 108.26…

TSX, U.S. markets rise Friday despite stronger-than-expected labour market data
Ontario News

TSX, U.S. markets rise Friday despite stronger-than-expected labour market data

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Friday, led by strength in energy,…