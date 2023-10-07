Man arrested on attempted carjacking-related charges had just made bail: York police

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police in York Region say a man they arrested in an alleged carjacking attempt had been released on bail on unrelated charges just moments earlier.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man with no fixed address walked from the Newmarket, Ont., courthouse to the nearby intersection of Eagle Street West and McCaffery Road.

They allege the man approached a female while she was in her driveway and demanded her car keys, but she refused and called police.

Investigators allege the man then stole a landscaping truck down the road, and when officers tried to stop him the man hit several police vehicles.

The man is facing charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, break and enter with intent, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.