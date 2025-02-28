Man charged after 14 bank robberies across Toronto area, southern Ontario

February 28, 2025 at 17 h 50 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man charged after 14 bank robberies across Toronto area, southern Ontario

Police say an Oakville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing 14 banks and two retail businesses this month in several cities across southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton and Guelph.

Toronto police say in each case, a man entered the bank or the retail store alone and showed a knife before demanding cash.

They say the suspect was wearing a mask in several incidents to disguise his identity as he took the cash and fled the area.

Police in Toronto, Hamilton, Guelph, Peel, Halton and Niagara regions investigated the robberies and identified the suspect.

The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with six counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and six counts of disguise with intent

Police say he was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday and more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario labour ministry investigating injury on Toronto set of ‘Beast Games’
Ontario News

Ontario labour ministry investigating injury on Toronto set of ‘Beast Games’

TORONTO — Ontario's labour ministry is investigating an industrial accident on the Toronto set of "Beast…

Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto had modest impact on Ontario economy: TD report
Ontario News

Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto had modest impact on Ontario economy: TD report

TORONTO — Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto boosted recreation and entertainment spending in Ontario…

Ontario transport minister not offering estimate of Toronto bike lane removal cost
Ontario News

Ontario transport minister not offering estimate of Toronto bike lane removal cost

TORONTO — Ontario's transportation minister says he doesn't believe the City of Toronto's estimate…