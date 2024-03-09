Man charged after alleged nail gun assault on pro-Palestinian protesters: Police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say hate was a motivating factor in a man’s alleged nail-gun-wielding assault directed at pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

York Regional Police say officers were called on Sunday to an area in Vaughan, Ont., for reports of a man who assaulted pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Police say the man allegedly stopped his vehicle near the demonstrators, shouted obscenities at them and got confrontational with three protestors.

Police say as things escalated, the suspect allegedly discharged a nail gun, though no one was injured.

A 27-year-old Vaughan man is facing several charges including assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police say they determined that hate was a motivating factor in the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.