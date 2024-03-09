Man charged after alleged nail gun assault on pro-Palestinian protesters: Police

March 8, 2024 at 20 h 34 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man charged after alleged nail gun assault on pro-Palestinian protesters: Police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say hate was a motivating factor in a man’s alleged nail-gun-wielding assault directed at pro-Palestinian demonstrators. 

York Regional Police say officers were called on Sunday to an area in Vaughan, Ont., for reports of a man who assaulted pro-Palestinian demonstrators. 

Police say the man allegedly stopped his vehicle near the demonstrators, shouted obscenities at them and got confrontational with three protestors.

Police say as things escalated, the suspect allegedly discharged a nail gun, though no one was injured. 

A 27-year-old Vaughan man is facing several charges including assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.  

Police say they determined that hate was a motivating factor in the incident.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hudson’s Bay to sell Target kids clothes brand Cat & Jack in stores and online
Ontario News

Hudson’s Bay to sell Target kids clothes brand Cat & Jack in stores and online

TORONTO — A touch of Target is coming back to Canada. Hudson’s Bay announced Friday that it will…

Three men charged in killing of pregnant woman, partner in Bowmanville, Ont.
Ontario News

Three men charged in killing of pregnant woman, partner in Bowmanville, Ont.

Three young men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a pregnant woman and her…