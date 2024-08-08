Man charged after woman assaulted on University of Toronto Mississauga campus

August 8, 2024 at 16 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man charged after woman assaulted on University of Toronto Mississauga campus

A 31-year-old man from Brampton is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her into a room on the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened on the second floor of the school’s communication, culture, and technology building sometime on Sunday.

They say she was able to escape and call for help and she sustained minor injuries.

Police say a suspect later turned himself in on Monday and he is charged with assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

The University of Toronto says in an safety alert that its staff and Mississauga campus safety team and the Peel Regional Police Service worked collaboratively to identify the suspect.

It says the suspect will be prohibited from attending any University of Toronto campus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?
Ontario News

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?

TORONTO — Toronto city councillors, who presided last week over a city of inundated transit stations,…

Former Argonauts linebacker, broadcaster Peter Martin dead at 83
Ontario News

Former Argonauts linebacker, broadcaster Peter Martin dead at 83

TORONTO — Peter Martin, a former Toronto Argonauts linebacker who later became a Hall of Fame broadcaster,…

Professional football players see parallels between their sport and tech investment
Ontario News

Professional football players see parallels between their sport and tech investment

TORONTO — Henoc Muamba didn't have much use for his degree in information systems over the course of…