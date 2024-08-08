Man charged after woman assaulted on University of Toronto Mississauga campus

A 31-year-old man from Brampton is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her into a room on the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened on the second floor of the school’s communication, culture, and technology building sometime on Sunday.

They say she was able to escape and call for help and she sustained minor injuries.

Police say a suspect later turned himself in on Monday and he is charged with assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

The University of Toronto says in an safety alert that its staff and Mississauga campus safety team and the Peel Regional Police Service worked collaboratively to identify the suspect.

It says the suspect will be prohibited from attending any University of Toronto campus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.