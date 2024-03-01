Man charged after woman shot in the face with pellet gun: Toronto police

TORONTO — A 27-year-old man is facing assault charges after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in east Toronto this week.

Toronto police Insp. Michael Williams says the attack on a 76-year-old woman that took place on Wednesday appeared to be random

He says the woman was walking in an east-end neighbourhood just before noon when the suspect approached her from behind.

Police allege the suspect passed the woman and then shot her several times in the face with a pellet gun, before fleeing the area on foot.

Investigators say the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

They say a 27-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and is facing charges that include assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.