Man charged after woman’s neck slashed during domestic dispute in Whitby: Police

WHITBY, ONTARIO — A 40-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing multiple charges after police say a woman’s neck was slashed in an alleged domestic dispute.

Durham Region police say officers responded to a gas station in Whitby, Ont., on Friday a little before 4 p.m. for reports of a woman suffering from a slash wound to her neck.

Police say officers found the 34-year-old woman and she was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a suspect had fled the area with a small child in a vehicle.

Police later found and arrested the suspect and they say the child was not harmed.

The man from Mississauga is facing charges that include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.