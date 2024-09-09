Man charged in fiery crash that killed Oshawa, Ont., woman, sent 9 to hospital

Police in Oshawa, Ont., say a man has been charged in an alleged high-speed fiery crash last month that killed a 41-year-old woman and sent nine other people to hospital.

Police say the 40-year-old man faces several charges including dangerous driving causing death and four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Durham regional police say the Oshawa woman died at the scene of the crash on the afternoon of Aug. 10 on Ritson Road near Bloor Street.

Police say a Mercedes sedan allegedly driven by the 40-year-old hit a Nissan driven by the 41-year-old woman.

Investigators say the crash caused the woman to lose control and hit three other vehicles, two of which caught on fire.

The Mercedes continued south after the initial crash, crossing northbound lanes, careening onto a property and then hitting a food truck, which caused the truck’s awning to collapse on a man waiting for food.

The Mercedes then crashed into a light pole.

Police say the nine people taken to local hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.