Man charged with accessory to murder in northern Ontario death: police

Provincial police say they have charged a man with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to a death in northern Ontario earlier this month.

Police say human remains were found near P Line Road in Jocelyn Township on Jan. 6.

They say a 49-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Sudbury court on Jan. 30.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.