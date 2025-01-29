Man charged with accessory to murder in northern Ontario death: police

January 28, 2025 at 19 h 38 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man charged with accessory to murder in northern Ontario death: police

Provincial police say they have charged a man with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to a death in northern Ontario earlier this month.

Police say human remains were found near P Line Road in Jocelyn Township on Jan. 6.

They say a 49-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Sudbury court on Jan. 30.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Two people charged with murder after fatal 2023 fire in northern Ontario: police
Ontario News

Two people charged with murder after fatal 2023 fire in northern Ontario: police

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have been arrested and two of them have been charged with…

Doug Ford sports ‘Canada is not for sale’ cap for tariff talk with PM, premiers
Ontario News

Doug Ford sports ‘Canada is not for sale’ cap for tariff talk with PM, premiers

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrived at a meeting with the prime minister and all of the country's…

Three U.K. citizens charged in 2023 death of man from Owen Sound, Ont.
Ontario News

Three U.K. citizens charged in 2023 death of man from Owen Sound, Ont.

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Police say three people from the United Kingdom have been charged in the 2023 death…