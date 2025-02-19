Man charged with arson, murder after fire at King Township restaurant

Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and arson after a person was found dead at the site of a restaurant fire north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say they were called to a restaurant in King Township at around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fire.

They say the place was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived and firefighters found a dead person inside once they extinguished the blaze.

A Mississauga man has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in the case.

Police say the coroner’s office is still working to identify the body found inside the restaurant.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and are asking anyone with information or video footage of the fire to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.