Man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies in Brampton

May 21, 2023 at 0 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in the Greater Toronto Area say they have charged a 44-year-old man with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead just before the weekend.

A news release from police says officers were called to Sparrow Park, located near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court in Brampton, for someone who needed medical assistance Friday evening.

First responders tried to help a 43-year-old woman who had obvious signs of trauma but she died at the scene.

Police say the suspect was located nearby and has been arrested.

Both the man and woman are from Brampton.

Police say the suspect appeared in court Saturday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2023.

