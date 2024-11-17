Man charged with first-degree murder in death of wife in Oshawa, Ont.: police

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.

Police say officers were called to the home around 12:30 a.m. where they found a 48-year-old woman suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

They say emergency officials performed life-saving measures on the woman and she was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.

They say her husband is in police custody and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police say the couple’s two children, both five years old, as well as another woman, were on the scene at the time, but all were uninjured.

They say the incident is being investigated as a case of intimate partner violence.

Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said at a press conference Sunday that police urge anyone with information on the case to come forward.

“Anytime there’s any sort of incident like this I think it affects the community a great deal,” she said.

She said there are community resources available to those affected by intimate partner violence, adding that accessing Victim Services of Durham Region does not require police involvement.

“When it comes down to intimate partner violence, there’s no geographical location, it really affects everywhere and anywhere,” she said. “If you do need us, if you do need victim services, then all of us are here to provide help.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.