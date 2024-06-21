Man charged with first-degree murder in Toronto shooting, second suspect wanted

TORONTO — Police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder and are searching for an additional suspect after a shooting killed a teenage boy in east Toronto last weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting following an altercation in the Scarborough area last Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.

They say the 16-year-old victim was found at a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say there were two shooters involved and one fled on foot and the other in a vehicle.

They say one suspect, a 45-year-old man, was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the second suspect, a 29-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.