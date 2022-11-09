Man charged with impaired driving, other offences in double fatal collision

November 9, 2022
The Canadian Press

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving and other offences in a collision that killed two people in southwestern Ontario earlier this year.

Ontario Provincial Police say the three-vehicle collision occurred in mid-March between a sedan, a pickup truck and a utility van between Leamington and Wheatley. 

Police say the two people in the sedan were found dead at the scene. 

They’ve been identified as a 50-year-old from Wheatley and a 30-year-old from Tilbury. 

Police say a 22-year-old man from Chatham-Kent, who was driving the pickup truck, has been charged with a number offences, including operation while impaired causing death.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

