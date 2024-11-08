Man charged with inciting hatred during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police have made another arrest and are seeking two other suspects following tense and sometimes violent protests at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area.

Violence erupted on Sunday at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton after a visit by Indian officials was met by protesters seeking a separate Sikh nation called Khalistan.

That protest spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga, Ont., and continued on Monday, with hundreds of demonstrators from opposing sides gathering outside the Brampton temple before being dispersed by police.

Peel Regional Police say several offences occurred during the demonstrations and many were captured on video, including one where someone is seen using a loudspeaker to incite violence by calling for people to storm Sikh temples.

A 57-year-old man from Toronto was arrested Wednesday and charged with public incitement of hatred, and is to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

Three people were previously arrested and a Peel police officer was suspended after Sunday’s events, with social media videos showing what appeared to be fist fights and people hitting each other with poles on the temple grounds.

Police say arrest warrants have been issued for a 24-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., and a 22-year-old of no fixed address, who are wanted on counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and conspiracy to commit mischief.

There was also unrest in British Columbia on Sunday as pro-Khalistan protesters gathered outside a temple in Surrey during a visit by Indian consular officials.

Surrey RCMP said three people were arrested after violence broke out.

In response to the recent events, the Indian Consulate in Toronto has said it is suspending some of its diplomatic visits to process paperwork at places like religious temples.

The violence has further heightened tensions between Canada and India after six Indian diplomats were expelled in October when the RCMP flagged them as persons of interest in alleged crimes against Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.