Man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering: police

PICKERING, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering on Sunday morning.

Officers were called for reports of a collision on Weyburn Square at around 5 a.m., and found a 64-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the woman died because of injuries that were caused by an assault and not the collision. As a result, her 25-year-old son was arrested at the scene.

Police say the suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge. They add that there are no other suspects.

Investigators are asking people with any information or footage to contact the Homicide Unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.