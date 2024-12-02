Man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering: police

December 2, 2024 at 0 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering: police

PICKERING, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering on Sunday morning.

Officers were called for reports of a collision on Weyburn Square at around 5 a.m., and found a 64-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the woman died because of injuries that were caused by an assault and not the collision. As a result, her 25-year-old son was arrested at the scene.

Police say the suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge. They add that there are no other suspects.

Investigators are asking people with any information or footage to contact the Homicide Unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Barrett scores 37, Barnes adds 23 points and 10 rebounds as Raptors beat Heat 119-116

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 37 points, Scottie Barnes had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto…