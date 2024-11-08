Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Toronto apartment building

November 8, 2024 at 15 h 50 min
The Canadian Press
A Toronto man is facing a murder charge after a fatal stabbing in a Scarborough apartment building early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the building on Lawrence Avenue, east of Kingston Road just after 6 a.m.

They say the stabbing victim was found inside an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Jason Hines of Toronto.

A 55-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

