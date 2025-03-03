Man charged with murder after person found dead in Cobourg, Ont.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a person was found dead in Cobourg, Ont., over the weekend.

Provincial police say the victim was found dead in a James Street residence on Sunday morning

No information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death has been released.

Police say a man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Ontario Provincial Police are assisting Cobourg police with the investigation, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police say anyone with information about the case should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 3, 2025.

