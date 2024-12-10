Man charged with murder after woman fatally shot in Toronto

Police say a 33-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was fatally shot in Toronto on Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the area of Jones Avenue and Hunter Street just after 7 p.m.

They say a woman with gunshot injuries was found in front of a home.

She was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Alisha Brooks of Toronto.

A 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.