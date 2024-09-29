Man dead after collision with OPP cruiser in Bala, SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a pedestrian in the province’s Muskoka region who was allegedly hit by a police cruiser.

Provincial police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. Sunday on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala, Ont.

The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. The officer driving the police vehicle was also transported to hospital as a precaution.

Due to the officer’s involvement, the OPP said it notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit which has invoked its mandate to look into the case.

The officer was driving in an unmarked police vehicle, according to the SIU.

The police watchdog said three investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates situations involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.