Man dead after fall from balcony as police carry out Toronto search: SIU

September 16, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on September 16, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says a 21-year-old man fell to his death from the balcony of a Toronto condo where officers were set to carry out an early-morning search warrant.

The Special Investigations Unit says York regional police officers arrived at 5 a.m. to carry out the search at a condo on Sherway Gardens Road, near the Toronto-Mississauga boundary.

The SIU says officers tried to, “communicate” with a man in an upper floor unit.

They say shortly after that the man fell from the unit’s balcony to a patio below.

He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU, which investigates when police conduct may have resulted in serious injury or death, says four investigators have been assigned to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

