Man dead after ‘interaction’ with police executing search warrant in Toronto

TORONTO — A 21-year-old man is dead after what police are describing as an “interaction” with officers during the execution of a search warrant in Toronto.

York Regional Police say their officers were executing a search warrant in the area of Evans Avenue and Sherway Gardens Road at approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

Police say officers had an “interaction” with a man.

They say a 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the man was pronounced dead there.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

The watchdog agency investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.