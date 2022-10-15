Man dead after late-night stabbing outside bar in Ajax, Ont.

October 15, 2022 at 17 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

AJAX, Ont. — Police say a 28-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed early this morning outside a bar east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police say two men were in an altercation outside the King’s Castle Bar and Grill in Ajax, around 2 a.m. when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. 

The stabbing victim was taken to a Toronto hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say a suspect has been identified but no one is in custody. 

Right after the stabbing, police say a driver hit a different person in the parking lot of the same bar, and that investigators are still determining if there is any connection between the two incidents. 

They say the driver of the vehicle in the parking lot is facing dangerous driving charges, and a person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022. 

