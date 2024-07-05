Man dead after shooting partner in Woodstock, Ont.; police investigating

July 5, 2024
The Canadian Press
WOODSTOCK, ONT. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a man is dead after he shot his partner outside a home then suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the woman is recovering in hospital after Thursday’s daylight shooting in a suburban part of the small city about 60 kilometres west of Hamilton.

Woodstock police did not immediately say how the man was shot, or whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but an inspector did say he shot the woman first.

A police news release says there is no threat to public safety and officers are looking at the investigation through an “intimate partner violence lens”.

Police say at around 7:30 p.m. emergency dispatchers started fielding “numerous” 911 calls reporting gunshots in the Champlain Avenue area.

In an emailed response to questions, Insp. Heidi Becks says given the time of night and the warm weather, “several people were out and about in the area,” at the time of the shooting.

