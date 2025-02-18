Man dead after snowmobile collision in Township of Brock, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say a 55-year-old man from Cannington is dead after a snowmobile collision in the Township of Brock over the weekend.

Police say emergency crews responded to a crash near on Sunday evening at around 7:35 p.m.

They say a 55-year-old man was traveling northbound on his snowmobile when he lost traction.

Police say a second snowmobile following behind collided with the man’s vehicle and he was ejected and severely injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.