Man dead, baby and woman hurt after suspected impaired driver hit pedestrians: police

July 22, 2024 at 16 h 04 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man dead, baby and woman hurt after suspected impaired driver hit pedestrians: police

BOWMANVILLE, ONT. — Durham Region police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision that killed a pedestrian and left two others, including an infant, with injuries.

They say officers responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles and three pedestrians in Bowmanville, Ont., just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a sedan hit an SUV, and the sedan then lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the three pedestrians.

They say a male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead, while the female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

They say the infant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger of the SUV had minor injuries.

Police say the 22-year-old is facing multiple charges, including impaired operation causing death and three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite index up over 100 points Monday morning, U.S. markets also rise
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite index up over 100 points Monday morning, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in the financial and industrial sectors led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning…