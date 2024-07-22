Man dead, baby and woman hurt after suspected impaired driver hit pedestrians: police

BOWMANVILLE, ONT. — Durham Region police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision that killed a pedestrian and left two others, including an infant, with injuries.

They say officers responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles and three pedestrians in Bowmanville, Ont., just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a sedan hit an SUV, and the sedan then lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the three pedestrians.

They say a male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead, while the female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

They say the infant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger of the SUV had minor injuries.

Police say the 22-year-old is facing multiple charges, including impaired operation causing death and three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.