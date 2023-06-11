Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

June 11, 2023 at 17 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police say they’re looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and sent a woman to hospital in critical condition. 

They say they were first called to the scene in St. Catharines, Ont., at around 9:35 on Saturday evening and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical but stable condition. 

Police say early information suggests the shooting was targeted and there is no immediate risk to public safety. 

But they say the unidentified suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023. 

