Man died after an early morning shooting in Toronto, police say.

September 1, 2024 at 13 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto.

Police say officers responded to a call in the area of Times Road and Eglington Ave West in the York neighbourhood at 6:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a man with injuries, initially thought to be caused by a stabbing.

Police say investigators determined the victim was shot after evidence of gunfire was located.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say no suspect description was available at this time, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man dies after late-night shooting in east Toronto: city Police
Ontario News

Man dies after late-night shooting in east Toronto: city Police

TORONTO — One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto's east end. Toronto police say they were called to the Danforth…

Toronto police say two dead, two seriously injured in overnight shooting
Ontario News

Toronto police say two dead, two seriously injured in overnight shooting

TORONTO — Toronto police say they're investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others…

Ontario News

Police searching for suspects in tow truck shootings in Toronto’s east end

TORONTO — Toronto police are looking for suspects involved in multiple tow-truck-related shootings…