Man died after an early morning shooting in Toronto, police say.

TORONTO — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto.

Police say officers responded to a call in the area of Times Road and Eglington Ave West in the York neighbourhood at 6:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a man with injuries, initially thought to be caused by a stabbing.

Police say investigators determined the victim was shot after evidence of gunfire was located.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say no suspect description was available at this time, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.