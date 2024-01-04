Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.

The Special Investigations Unit has shared more details about its investigation into the man’s death.

The SIU says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in Chelmsford, northwest of Greater Sudbury’s downtown core.

The watchdog says during the arrest, an officer shot the man with a conducted energy weapon.

The SIU says the man went into medical distress, officers provided emergency care and paramedics were called.

They say the man died at the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

<!– Photo: 20240104100112-6596cb448378f63ed08b014cjpeg.jpg, Caption:

Ontario’s police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun. The Sudbury police are shown headquarters in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

–>