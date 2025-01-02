Man died after SUV crashed with cattle truck in Huron County: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Huron County killed one person and injured livestock on New Year’s Day.

OPP officers, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV and a truck hauling cattle on Blyth Road near Hensall Road in Huron East.

The lone driver of the truck, a 32-year-old from Central Huron, died at the scene.

The second driver didn’t suffer any injuries and there were reportedly no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say several cattle sustained injuries in the crash.

Police are looking into what caused the collision, and traffic incident officials are helping with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.