Man dies after being set on fire in London, Ont., police say

LONDON, Ont. — A 29-year-old man from London, Ont. has died after reportedly being set on fire early Tuesday morning.

London police say they responded to a report around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday that a man was on fire east of the city centre.

The fire was extinguished before police arrived and the man was transported to hospital, where police say he died Tuesday night.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

A 32-year-old man from the city has been charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say the victim and suspect knew each other and were at a home together earlier in the evening, where they were involved in a physical altercation.

Later, the suspect was arrested nearby on an impaired driving charge at which point investigators also charged him with attempted murder in connection to the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July13, 2022.