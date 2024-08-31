Man dies after late-night shooting in east Toronto: city Police

TORONTO — One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police say they were called to the Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue area just before 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports about suspected gunshots.

When police arrived, they say they found a man in front of a home.

They say officers tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the matter is being urged to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.