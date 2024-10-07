Man faces charge in death of fellow inmate at Toronto jail

TORONTO — A man serving time at a Toronto jail is facing a new criminal charge after the death of a fellow inmate.

Toronto police provided few details about the case, which began on Thursday when a man was allegedly assaulted at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

They say 69-year-old Euplio Cusano was taken to hospital that day with unspecified injuries, but died in hospital the next day.

Police say they have charged 54-year-old Ivan Ademovic in Cusano’s death as of Sunday.

He is now facing one count of manslaughter and is set to appear in court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.