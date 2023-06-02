Man faces weapons charges after alleged threats to Toronto mayoral candidates

June 2, 2023 at 14 h 11 min
The Canadian Press
Man faces weapons charges after alleged threats to Toronto mayoral candidates

Toronto mayoral candidates are back on the campaign trail today after a man who allegedly threatened to shoot them was arrested and charged.

Police say the 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon after he allegedly threatened to shoot the mayoral candidates.

The charges against the Toronto man announced Friday morning also include uttering threats and failure to comply with a court condition. 

A debate was cancelled and several candidates paused their campaign activities Thursday after police reported a man allegedly entered a location in the city’s east end, threatened to shoot the candidates and then brandished a gun. 

Police called it a blanket threat, not targeting a specific campaign. 

The mayoral byelection is scheduled for June 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023. 

