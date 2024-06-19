Man facing murder charge after 21-year-old woman shot in mall parking lot

VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a targeted shooting killed a 21-year-old woman in the parking lot of a mall north of Toronto.

Police say a second man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Tuesday shooting in the parking lot at the Vaughan Mills mall in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an injured woman with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m.

They say 21-year-old Alisseaha Golar-Kotlar was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and a 22-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators say they have not yet confirmed the relationship between the two suspects and the woman, but believe they knew one another, adding the incident appeared “targeted.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.