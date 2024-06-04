Man fatally shot by Toronto police Monday; oversight agency is investigating

June 4, 2024 at 3 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario’s police oversight agency is investigating a fatal shooting of a man on Monday afternoon by a Toronto Police Service officer.

The Special Investigations Unit says in a news release that shortly before 3 p.m., police received 911 calls about a man on Ellesmere Road threatening motorists.

The release says officers located the man in front of a medical building, and that he brandished a hammer.

It says one officer shot the man and another discharged a conducted energy weapon.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital but didn’t survive, and it says it’s working to identify him and notify his family.

The Toronto Police Service says on social media that because the SIU is investigating, it can no longer legally comment on the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

