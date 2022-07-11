Man from Kingston, Ont., charged with 76 offences in sexual assaults investigation

July 11, 2022 at 16 h 45 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

A 38-year-old man from Kingston, Ont., has been charged with 76 criminal offences after allegedly sexually assaulting victims lured through social media.

Kingston police say they started investigating the case in January with Ottawa police, Peterborough police and Ontario Provincial Police.

They say 10 victims were initially identified and more were identified later.

Police say they suspect there are other victims and they’re urging anyone with information to contact them.

The man has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of access to child phonography, four counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and four counts of sexual assault with choking, among other charges.

Police say the accused is being held in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont.

Four cadets at the Royal Military College have died in an early-morning vehicle accident at the institution's…

Liberals, NDP snipe at each other as Ontario election campaign reaches halfway mark
Ontario News

Liberals, NDP snipe at each other as Ontario election campaign reaches halfway mark

Ontario's Liberal leader called on Wednesday for the New Democrats to stop criticizing his party's candidates,…

Ontario News

No foul play suspected in deaths of four cadets at Royal Military College, CAF says

Foul play from an outside source is not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Canada's Royal Military…