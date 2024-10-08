Man in his 20s killed in Toronto shooting, found outside apartment building: police

TORONTO — Police say a man is dead after he was found shot outside a Toronto apartment building on Monday evening.

Toronto police say officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to a call about a shooting on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive.

They say a man who had been shot was found at the back of an apartment building.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the man was in his 20s, but they have not released his name or other details while they work to notify his family.

Police did not immediately release any suspect description.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.