Man injured while defending wife from polar bear attack in northern Ontario: police

FORT SEVERN, Ont. — A man who jumped onto a polar bear that lunged at his wife has been seriously injured but is expected to recover, police in a northern Ontario First Nation said Tuesday.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service said a couple stepped out of their home in Fort Severn First Nation before 5 a.m. to check on their dogs only to come across a polar bear in their driveway.

Police said the bear lunged at the woman, who slipped on the ground.

Her husband jumped onto the animal to prevent it from mauling her, and the bear then attacked the man, leaving him with serious injuries to his arms and legs.

A neighbour arrived and shot the bear several times, police said. The bear took off and died in a nearby wooded area.

Police said the injured man was taken to the community nursing station for treatment, while officers patrolled the area to make sure there were no other bears around.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.