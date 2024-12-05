Man killed, another injured in Brampton, Ont., shooting

Police say they are investigating a shooting outside a home in Brampton, Ont., that left one man dead and another injured.

Peel Regional Police received reports of a shooting in the area of Odeon Street and Concorde Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say officers found two victims who had been shot.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe this was a targeted shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.