Man killed, another injured in Toronto west end stabbing

Toronto police say a stabbing in the city’s west end has killed one person and left another wounded.

Police say they received reports of an altercation between a group of people at Lakeshore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics took a male victim with stab wounds to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Duty Insp. Dan Pravica of the Toronto Police Service says they are trying to locate a second male victim who they believe was wounded in the incident but has yet to seek medical help.

Pravica says the altercation involved more than two people.

Police advise the area will be closed for “a while” as officers investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024