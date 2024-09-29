Man killed in Toronto east end stabbing: police

September 29, 2024 at 4 h 42 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say a stabbing in the city’s east end Saturday night has left one person dead.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough around 6:45 p.m.

They say emergency officials found a man with serious injuries and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite says police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Police have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.

Police are asking anyone with information or camera footage to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

