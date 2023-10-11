Man pleads guilty in decades-old killings of two Toronto women

October 11, 2023 at 18 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man pleads guilty in decades-old killings of two Toronto women

TORONTO — A man charged with murdering two Toronto women 40 years ago has pleaded guilty in both cases. 

Joseph George Sutherland was arrested in northern Ontario last November and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1983 deaths of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice.

Court documents show that Sutherland pleaded guilty to two counts of the lesser offence of second-degree murder last week.

Gilmour and Tice were found dead in their homes within four months of each other. Police had said both women, who did not know each other, were sexually assaulted and stabbed to death.

Tice was a 45-year-old mother of four who worked with disadvantaged children, and Gilmour was a 22-year-old aspiring fashion designer. 

Investigators have said that advances in genetic technology helped them crack the cold cases.

Sutherland, 61, is set to have a sentencing hearing in December. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto city council debates vacant home tax hike amid budget and housing crunch
Ontario News

Toronto city council debates vacant home tax hike amid budget and housing crunch

Toronto city council began Wednesday to debate a proposed hike to its vacant home tax, a move backed…

Toronto’s Chad Kelly earns CFL honour roll nod among quarterbacks
Ontario News

Toronto’s Chad Kelly earns CFL honour roll nod among quarterbacks

TORONTO — A return to the starting lineup earned quarterback Chad Kelly a top grade in the CFL's weekly…