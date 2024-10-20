Man shot and killed in Markham, Ont., driveway; police say attack was targeted

The Canadian Press
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police say they’re seeking at least one suspect after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham, Ont.

Investigators say they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a weapons-related report and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home.

They say the man, identified as 44-year-old Partheepan Panchalingam, died at the scene.

Police say at least one suspect dressed in dark clothes was seen in the area at the time, along with a white SUV.

They’re asking people in the area to check their security camera and dashcam footage.

Police say the incident is considered a targeted attack.

