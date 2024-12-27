Man shot by officer after firing at police car near Thunder Bay: SIU

December 27, 2024 at 3 h 35 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man shot by officer after firing at police car near Thunder Bay: SIU

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing a shooting near Thunder Bay in which a man was shot and wounded by a police officer on Boxing Day.

Investigators say at around 2 p.m., Thunder Bay police responded to reports of a man walking with a shotgun on Highway 11/17 and Pebblestone Road, about 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

The SIU says the 58-year-old man fired his weapon and struck a police car.

As a result, he was shot by an officer and rushed to hospital with a serious injury.

No other injuries were reported and one subject official and one witness official have been designated to the case.

Anyone with information, photos or videos from the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Cole Hutson has 5 assists, defending champion US routs Germany 10-4 in world junior hockey opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson had five assists to help the United…