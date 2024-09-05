Man sought in two sexual assaults in Mississauga: police

September 5, 2024 at 3 h 54 min
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted two senior women Tuesday morning in Mississauga.

Police say a 96-year-old woman was walking in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and the Cooksville Creek Trail at around 7 a.m. when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Less than an hour later, another woman, a 66-year-old, was walking along that trail and the same man is suspected of sexually assaulting her as well.

Police say the suspect escaped the crime scene and neither woman was physically injured.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, approximately 5-8, skinny build, clean shaven, wearing a plain zip-up hoodie and straight-cut black jeans.

Authorities are asking people to call the Special Victims Unit or Peel Crime Stoppers if they have any information on the incidents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.

