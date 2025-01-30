Man wanted for 2018 shooting that killed Toronto rapper arrested in Alberta

January 30, 2025 at 16 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
Police say a man wanted for murder in a 2018 Toronto shooting that killed an up-and-coming rapper and a 28-year-old man has been arrested in Alberta.

RCMP in Airdrie, a city just north of Calgary, say the man tried and failed to flee on foot after the car he was travelling in was pulled over for speeding and an illegal window tint on Monday.

Police have not released his identity because he was under 18 at the time the alleged 2018 murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Jahvante Smart, known as Smoke Dawg, and 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe were killed outside a downtown Toronto nightclub on June 30, 2018. A woman was also injured in the shooting but survived.

A jury in 2022 found Abdulkadir Handule, who was arrested in British Columbia a year after the shooting, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the case.

RCMP say the man arrested Monday also faces several charges in connection to the traffic stop, including firearm offences and identity fraud after he allegedly presented false identification and was found carrying a gun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

