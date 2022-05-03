Man who died in northern Ontario plane crash was a fugitive wanted for murder: police

May 3, 2022 at 19 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s gang-enforcement unit says one of the four people who died in an airplane crash in northwestern Ontario was a fugitive wanted for murder by police in Thailand. 

The unit says Ontario resident Gene Lahrkamp was wanted for the February murder of Jimi Sandhu, which occurred in Thailand.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified three of the four people who died in the crash that took place sometime between last Friday and Saturday. 

They say 36-year-old Lahrkamp, of Kincardine, Ont., a 37-year-old man from Kamloops, B.C., and the plane’s pilot – a 26-year-old Richmond, B.C., resident – died when the privately owned aircraft went down near Sioux Lookout, Ont. 

OPP say family members of the fourth person who died are still being notified. 

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May3, 2022.

