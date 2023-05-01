Man who threw gravel at Trudeau at 2021 campaign stop set to have sentencing hearing

May 1, 2023 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man who threw gravel at Trudeau at 2021 campaign stop set to have sentencing hearing

LONDON, Ont. — A sentencing hearing is expected to take place today for an Ontario man who pleaded guilty after being accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a September 2021 campaign stop.

Shane Marshall of St. Thomas, Ont., pleaded guilty in March to a lesser charge of common assault after first facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

The 26-year-old was charged after police alleged he threw gravel at Trudeau, who was boarding a campaign bus after a stop in London, Ont., that was disrupted by a protest.

The People’s Party of Canada has previously said it removed a man by the same name as riding association president after reviewing video clips of the incident.

The prime minster, who was campaigning at the time as Liberal party leader, was not hurt.

Today’s court hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bolo program spreading word of wanted fugitives to make announcement in Toronto
Ontario News

Bolo program spreading word of wanted fugitives to make announcement in Toronto

TORONTO — Officials with a national program intended to enlist public help in arresting Canada's most…

Ontario News

OHL playoffs: Sting stung by Knights 3-1, trail West final 2-0

LONDON, Ont. — Ryan Winterton scored a goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Sarnia Sting 3-1 on…